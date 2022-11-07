SentBe CEO Alex Choi Named One of Top 10 FinTech Leaders at Singapore FinTech Festival 2022

Seoul, Korea – 7 November 2022 – SentBe Inc., South Korea’s leading fintech company specializing in cross-border money transfer services, announced today that the company’s CEO Alex Choi has been named one of the Top 10 FinTech Leaders at the SFF Global FinTech Awards, a key event of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF).

The SFF is the world’s largest fintech exhibition and conference event. The festival has been hosted annually by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) since 2016 in an effort to strengthen Singapore’s position as a global financial hub. This year, the event was held over three days at the Singapore Expo from November 2 to 4.

The SFF Global FinTech Awards seek to recognize individuals and companies that have been instrumental in creating new growth opportunities, transforming fintech industry practices and promoting financial inclusion. This year, under the theme of “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal,” individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the development of the fintech ecosystem received awards in nine categories.

Alex Choi is the only Korean fintech entrepreneur to be selected as one of the Top 10 FinTech Leaders this year. The competition to make top ten in 2022 was fiercer than any other year, with both the Women in FinTech and FinTech Leaders Under 30 categories being integrated into the Top 10 FinTech Leaders category.

Choi was selected for his contributions in reducing barriers that still remain in the remittance market. Choi entered into the international money transfer service business with the goal of eliminating inefficiencies in cross-border finance and has stabilized SentBe’s services with his leadership and years of business experience. His efforts to maximize the company’s capabilities by actively recruiting professionals in fields of finance, global compliance, law and more have generated impressive growth in just seven years after SentBe’s foundation.

This year, the MAS and the Singapore FinTech Association, the organizers of the event, added sustainability to the existing criteria as a new point of consideration. The existing criteria for the awards include impact, practicality, interoperability, uniqueness, and creativity. The organizers highly commended Choi for his efforts to create an inclusive financial service with high accessibility and low fees for migrant workers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have been financially marginalized.

“Being named one of the Top 10 FinTech Leaders is very rewarding, in that it recognizes the hard work of SentBe and acknowledges the company’s vision of ‘building borderless finance for more,’” said SentBe CEO Alex Choi. “SentBe’s strengths include innovations that enable lower fees, faster transfers and simpler processes. SentBe offers solutions to problems faced by many international money transfer users, including migrant workers and SMEs, who have remained in the margins of financial services from banks. I feel very proud of this achievement and will do my best to establish SentBe as a cross-border total solutions provider that provides international money transfer services for individuals and businesses,” he added.

In addition, SentBe operated a booth at the Singapore Expo, where the K-Solution Fair was held. The K-Solution Fair was held with support from the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of Korea, Korea IT Cooperation Center (KICC) in Singapore, and Fintech Center Korea. SentBe was highly engaged with global fintech industry leaders and officials and held one-on-one meetings with global venture capitalists.