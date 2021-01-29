Sento Kids Collection: Perfect bathrooms for Children

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey, has introduced their all new VitrA Sento Kids Collection. The Sento Kids Collection offers great design versatility for professionals in combining a choice of colours and dimensions as well as heights for different age groups. This feature not only enables designing with single, double or triple units in a variety of sizes, but also encourages children to wash hands together and to support one another in a fun atmosphere. It is designed to create bathrooms where children enjoy to be in.

The Sento Kids Collection offers a variety of wash basin types for specific- as well as mixed age groups. Every item in the collection is suitable for different combinations to suit design approaches or local requirements. The collection is comprehensive enough to eliminate the need for external accessories.

Soft-closing WC seat which closes itself softly is both silent and safe for children. Thanks to its special mechanism, it prevents the risk of getting hands caught. The special hygienic material simplifies cleaning in bathrooms and toilets, as well as eliminating the need to replace the seat frequently. All sharp lines are softened to eliminate the risk of injury from bumps or falls. The recommended half pedestals for the washbasins conceal the plumbing, including the U-bend, to prevent access by children. Soft silicon guards at the edges of accessories offer extra safety. VitrA smooth flush WC pans have no rims or openings that might harbour harmful bacteria or microorganisms. This makes VitrA smooth flush WC pans much easier to clean and offer maximum hygiene. It can be installed in homes, daycare centres, schools, child-friendly spaces.

VitrA Hygiene coats all VitrA ceramic sanitaryware, a special glaze, which inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria by up to 99.9% The VitrA Hygiene glaze coats all external and internal surfaces prior to firing in a process that ensures lifetime VitrA Hygiene protection for VitrA ceramic sanitary ware. Design that leaves no room for dirt, the sleek design is one of several ideas that ensure lasting hygiene for the VitrA wall-hung WC. The recessed mounting detail and screws on the side surface of standard wall-hung toilets are hidden inside the chamber in VitrA wall-hung toilets. The concealed installation leaves no room for dust or dirt to accumulate, making the whole surface easy to clean.

Sento Kids Collection, designed by the VitrA Design team has also won the Good Design award out of 900 submissions from 400 countries in the bath and accessories category. VitrA won three new Good Design awards in December 2020, on the 70th anniversary of this award program for outstanding design, raising to 40 the number of Good Design awards we have received to date.