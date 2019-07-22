SEPHORA SAYS “BONJOUR INDORE” Bringing your wishlist to reality, it’s time for all things beauty!

Sephora, the world’s largest and the best beauty retailer in the world continues to redefine the makeup experience mold in Indore with the opening of its first store at the Treasure Island Mall. With the brand’s strong emphasis on makeup artistry, skincare and haircare portfolio, the brand launched its store to an amazing performance by the Sephora dance troupe. The electrifying atmosphere set the mood for the store opening. The mall visitors witnessed the foot tapping and head bobbing music, confetti and the major rush of cheer as they thronged the store to try and buy their most favorite awaited products.

Sephora India, the revolutionary French global beauty retailer is home to a curated assortment of 110 top exclusive brands – including beauty classics, cult favorites, emerging and Sephora collection. This store is the 21st store in India and the 1st one in Indore. Like all other Sephora stores in the country, this store too carries the retailer’s popular in-house and exclusive range across make-up, skin-care, fragrances, bath and body categories as well as beauty accessories. The collections include well-known names in beauty such as Sephora Collection, exclusive brands like Benefit, Makeup Forever, Cover FX, Stila, Nudestix, Becca, Foreo, Klara, Beauty Blender, Olive, Burt’s Bees, Caolion, OUAI, Aveda, Smash Box, Percy and Reed and the newly launched Anastasia Beverly Hills which are exclusive to Sephora. The store also offers many more beauty brands like Dior, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Givenchy, Shiseido and Clarins and a choice of the top fragrance brands from the globe like Tom Ford, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Bulgari, Versace and many more.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Vivek Bali, CEO, Sephora India at Arvind Beauty Brands said, “Sephora continues to redefine the beauty experience mold in Indore. The store design and intimate format foster personalized connections between our customers and our brands. We welcome Indore to the world’s biggest beauty revolution to try, buy and witness the Sephora experience.”

Customers in India can also shop for Sephora online and exclusively on sephora.nnnow.com, which is the country’s first and true omnichannel E-Commerce platform by Arvind Fashions Limited.