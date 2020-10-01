Serefe launches Career Assessment Portal in Partnership with Mindler

India, September 2020: Serefe today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mindler with an objective to provide Career Counselling, Career Guidance and Career Conflicts Resolution to students and professionals and help them make an informed, scientific career choice evaluating and matching their individual’s uniqueness based on five dimensions — Style, Interest, Aptitude, Personality and Emotional Intelligence.

Serefe [ www.serefe.org ] is known for its unique holistic wellness platform that provides services like personal counselling, relationship counselling, family counselling, family counselling, and teen counselling, and various other unique therapies like expressive arts, hypnotherapy, spiritual therapies etc. “We are excited to work with Mindler. Teaming up with Mindler to provide clients with an extensive career assessment portal is an exciting development for our company”, said Dr Sandeep Gandhi, founder of Serefe.

Our first goal is to satisfy our clients by providing our best services. This partnership will surely help us enhance and enrich our platform and also provide newer services.