September, New Delhi: Serendipity Arts Foundation presents Serendipity Arts Residency Open Studio, an exhibition by 4 artists-in-residence as part of the 5th edition of the Serendipity Arts Residency programme formerly known as the Dharti Arts Residency. The exhibition will be on view from 16th September to 7th October at C 340, Defence Colony, New Delhi. The artists this year are Nithin Shamsudhin from Aluva, Kerala; Aabshaar Wakhloo from Delhi; Supriya Dongre from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and zeropowercut from Patna Sahib, Bihar, with text by the residency programmer, Sukanya Deb.

The artworks on display include mixed-media installations, sound and performance art. The exhibition is composed of points for entry, rehearsals, and speculative interruptions. Each idea works in isolation, and yet there is a conversation between the tentative questions that the artists have asked of their mediums. At the early stages of a process, these artworks remain incomplete and only find a semblance of resolution in their encounter(s) with the audience, the viewer, and the visitor.

Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation said, “The Serendipity Arts Residency is a three-month residency programme that allows artists to create and collaborate with peers, and to connect with the artist community at large. 2022 marks our 5th edition, and we are proud to be able to support four artists again this year during the early stages of their creation by offering them inspiration, space, and time to focus solely on enriching their practice and building their arts network.” Ms. Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Festival said, “As an initiative, the Serendipity Arts Residency was started to provide young and emerging artists with a platform and to support their process of creation, while they explore their individual artistic practices, learn from their peers, and grow their network within the arts community. We hope that our support will help further their research and practice.”

Serendipity Arts Residency is a three-month intensive studio-based residency for emerging artists. It seeks to provide its residents with space and resources to develop their practice, work on a new project, and interact with the broader art community in New Delhi. Over the course of the three months, the four artists selected for the programme participate in a lineup of peer-to-peer conversations, critique sessions, gallery and studio visits, artist talks, and presentations. Alongside, they are required to conceptualise and produce a new work. This year, the residency will conclude with an open studio on the 16th of September, with the exhibition running till October 7th.

The artists for this year’s residency programme have been selected from numerous applicants from across the country. The final selection of artists was done by a jury composed of Veeranganakumari Solanki, Sudarshan Shetty, Lina Vincent, and Latika Gupta, along with members of the SAF team.

The selected artists were offered accommodation and other necessary support for the residency allowing them space to develop, conceptualise, and produce their projects. This year, the residency invited an in-house critic and residency programmer, Sukanya Deb, who worked with the residency artists, documented their progress throughout the tenure of the residency, and moderated the programme schedule.

The artists and their work will be featured in an exhibition at the Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, the largest multi-disciplinary arts initiative in South Asia, taking place in Panaji, Goa, from 15 – 23 December 2022.

Exhibition is scheduled for 16th September to 7th October 2022

Address: C 340, Defence Colony, New Delhi