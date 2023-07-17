ServiceNow Unveils India Innovation Centre, Empowering Enterprises to Redefine Work with GenAI

India July 17, 2023: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company, today announced the opening of ServiceNow’s new Innovation Centre, a digital incubation hub for Indian enterprises to model, demonstrate, and stress-test digital roadmaps – such as GenAI, hyper-automation, and low code apps – to deliver a better experience for customers and employees.

The Innovation Centre – located in Knowledge City, Hyderabad – has nine purpose-built rooms to help companies build custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies. The hub will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers, and partners who’ve committed to skilling Indian citizens.

“ServiceNow is transforming the way India enterprises build digital businesses, to deliver better ways to work”, said Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow Indian Sub-Continent. “Establishing an Innovation Centre in Hyderabad enables our customers to have conversations directly with our engineers at ServiceNow’s largest development centre outside of the USA, and integrate emerging technologies customised to their business strategies to best meet their needs.”

ServiceNow’s India Development Centre, located in Hyderabad, is a major contributor to the company’s global biannual product development cycle.

Indian enterprises are embracing ServiceNow solutions to help address some of their productivity challenges and build robust digital businesses. Today in India, ServiceNow serves:

All top ten technology providers

Most of the top five banks

And since launching two local data centres in 2022, ServiceNow is growing fast among the public sector

“ServiceNow India employees represent more than 15 percent of our global workforce. Investing in India’s broader ecosystem is a huge priority for ServiceNow to equip people with digital skills,” said Sumeet Mathur, Vice President & Managing Director, of ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre. “Our latest investment in a new innovation centre for India will act as a professional collaborative briefing centre where customers can gain insight into the value that ServiceNow can bring to organizations. With Hyderabad being the largest product development site of ServiceNow, this is a great opportunity for us to connect our developers with the end user to explore opportunities and achieve more in less time.”

ServiceNow’s global RiseUp program has partnered with ten academic and government institutions in India over the past ten months, committing to train 5,500+ students to build digital skills in this first intake. The program is looking to add more educational partners and train even more people.