Servotech Power Systems Achieves Record-Breaking SAP S/4 HANA Grow Implementation Time, Acknowledged by KPMG India’s Partners

New Delhi, 07th July 2023: Servotech Power Systems Ltd. (SPSL), a leading manufacturer of EV Chargers and Solar Products announces the successful implementation of SAP S4 HANA Grow, in a remarkable record time. SAP S4 HANA Grow is a cutting-edge enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that empowers businesses to transform their operations and gain real-time insights for informed decision-making.

Commenting on this announcement Founder and MD of Servotech Power Systems, Raman Bhatia said, “We are immensely proud of our remarkable achievement of implementing SAP S4 HANA Grow in a record time of 10 weeks. The implementation of SAP S4 HANA Grow enables SPSL to leverage real-time analytics, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences.

This milestone reinforces Servotech’s commitment to driving digital innovation in the company to remain ahead of the competition. With SAP S4 Grow, we have equipped our organization with a robust ERP solution that will revolutionize, enhance business processes and pave the way for accelerated growth.

Further, we would like to extend our gratitude to Sumit Sharma, Business Process Head, and Vipin Kaushik, Financial Controller of Servotech for their contribution in achieving this milestone”.