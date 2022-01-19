Servotech secures another project from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation to provide Oxygen Concentrators

New Delhi: With a noble objective to play an instrumental role in strengthening the preparedness and support UP government in its endeavour to ensure adequate Oxygen provision during the ongoing Omicron crisis, Servotech Power Systems Limited, a leading NSE listed company engaged in the manufacturing of high-end medical & healthcare devices, as well as solar and LED lighting products, secures another project for providing medical-grade Oxygen Concentrators in a call for tender by Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (UPMSCL), a nodal organization for centralized procurement and distribution of drugs and equipment to Government Health Facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Being a reliable company with a track record of delivering successfully in accordance with the requirements, terms, and conditions in the earlier project, this is the second one of the two projects secured of a total worth 7 Crore during the FY 21-22.

Having acted as one of the major providers of Oxygen Concentrators to a large number of clinics, hospitals, and households during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Servotech as part of its commitment to bridge the demand-supply gap, yet again levels up its production and logistics to ensure timely delivery of these life-saving devices. Currently processing the devices for a thorough detailed inspection, testing, and evaluation by experts, Servotech has planned the execution of the project by this month of January itself.

Commenting on acquiring the project from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation, Raman Bhatia, Founder & Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Limited, stated “This comes as no surprise to us as we’ve successfully delivered on the promises and commitments in our earlier pact with UPMSCL last year. We at Servotech are committed to expediting the supply and delivery of our Oxygen Concentrators to UPMSC as per their preferences and expectations. Our commitment to providing the required number of Oxygen Concentrators runs parallel to the efforts of UP government in making healthcare and critical support access to the general public, especially during the present challenging Omicron phase.”

Adding to it further, he said “Being aware of our obligation towards society, we as a credible entity offering a series of new-age tech-based solutions for the welfare of society and nation at large, perceive it as our responsibility to encourage all for an uncompromising precautionary preparedness and getting an Oxygen Concentrator for an immediate critical rescue during an emergency situation.”

Recently, Servotech announced its strategic foray into the EV market and informed about initiating the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers for installation at various EV charging stations across the country. The decision of embarking on this new journey is in line with its vision of developing solutions in accordance with the Government’s Make In India initiative and steering the nation towards a greener and sustainable future.

As a leader in the integration of cutting-edge technology and modern-age innovations for the development of a series of smart solar solutions, energy-efficient lighting solutions, and medical-grade devices, Servotech with a legacy of over two decades remains to be India’s most reliable and entrusted brand.