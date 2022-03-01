Sessing Device Development and Regulation for Advanced Innovation SMi’s 6th Annual Conference

Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast

June 13 – 14, 2022 | San Diego, CA, USA

SMi is delighted to announce the 6th annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference, to be held in San Diego. As part of SMi’s leading series of drug delivery device conferences, the 2022 event will provide insights into the rapidly accelerating market of combination product development with industry, device developer and regulatory perspectives.

The last year has seen major advances in device design and development with patient usability, ease of use and safety remaining at the forefront. This upcoming conference will assess the industry movement towards enabling self-administration through advanced device design, innovations in connectivity to aid the user, and the increasing importance of biologics and novel drug product considerations for device development. Furthermore, regulatory bodies and leaders from big pharma will give an international update on the fast-evolving industry landscape. As one of our most sought-after events, this conference is not to be missed.

This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Benefits of attending:

Discover the latest advances in innovative device design for user-centric drug delivery

Assess evolving approaches to platforms for advanced combination product portfolios

Uncover the key considerations to ensure optimal lifecycle management for drug delivery devices

Explore how the industry is evolving with global developments including case studies of sustainable practices for drug delivery devices and the industry’s role in mass vaccination campaigns

Engage in interactive sessions reviewing the landscape of on-body injectors for large volume delivery and the role of connectivity for wearable devices

Chairs for 2022:

Tina Rees, Associate Director, Human Factors, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Natalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, Genentech

Featured 2022 speakers include:

Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging Development & Commercial Device Engineering, Takeda

Amin Sedighiamiri, Associate Director, Device Development, AstraZeneca

James Wabby, Executive Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Emerging Technologies and Combination Products, Abbvie

Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen

Rachel poker, Associate Director, Human Factors, AstraZeneca

Kristina Li, Sr. Engineer II, Technical Development, Biogen

sujani Nannapaneni, Human Factors Principal Research Engineer, Combination Product Development, Abbvie

Who should attend?

Drug-delivery developers

Medical Device Engineers

Primary Packaging material designers

Secondary packagers

Smart device developers

Training device developers

Device-safety solution providers

Drug developers

Previous attendees include:

