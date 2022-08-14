Hyderabad, August 14, 2022…..Live Forever: Recycle Yourself, a session on Organ Donation held today in the city at Hotel The Park, Somajiguda, Hyderabad. Veteran film star and humanitarian Bhagyashree and Shruti Mohta, Founder Live Kingsize, Die Kingsize Foundation graced the function

Welcoming the gathering Ms Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organusation(FLO) said “Give yourself and those in need an elixir of life by pledging your organs.”

Organ donation is a noble deed, but its power is still undervalued. Every year hundreds and thousands of people are waiting for an organ transplant to live healthier, more productive lives. Yet there is an increasing discrepancy between the number of patients on the waiting list for organ transplantation and the available number of deceased donor organs, she said.

Shubraa Maheshwari said nobody should die for want of an organ, because your organ could be someone’s missing piece.

The state of Gujarat, which ranks as one of the topmost state with highest eye donations, has family members who celebrate organ donation by distributing sweets shared Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize Foundation.

Speaking to the audience of FLO Hyderabad, Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize stated that Hyderbad played a great role in organ donations even during the peak COVID times. She went on to salute the donor families and the doctors for their relentless efforts in this regard.

WHO said if every person dying in India donated their eyes for the next 11 days, the whole of India would have no person challenged by blindness, shared Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.

There is no monetary burden that is ever transferred to the donor family for organ donation stated Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.

On the 13th of August (Organ donation day) or your birthday, every year, remind your family about your consent to donate your organs. This is the best give you can give to yourself pleaded Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.

In the United States, 90% of organ donations are from Cadaver donors and the remainder is from the living donors. In India, it is reverse. This is what we want to change stated Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.

After being a pledger, it is important for one to carry a donor card in person just like one carries his/her Aadhar card/ license shared Bhagyashree, Actor & Humanitarian.

Spain is known as the gold standard in organ donations, it’s citizens have to opt out of the system if they don’t wish to donate their organs. Else, they all are considered organ donors shared Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.

Jyothi Basu, Former Chief Ministers of West Bengal and also another politician and a Former speaker of Lok Saba have donated their bodies to the medical fraternity for further medical research and study told Shruti Mohta, Founder of Live Kingsize Die Kingsize.