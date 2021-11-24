Settl, a co-living start-up, raises $500K in seed round from ah! Ventures, We Founder Circle and others

New Delhi, 24 November 2021, Settl, a technology-driven managed accommodation platform, has bagged an investment worth $500K in the seed round. The funding round witnessed participation from an esteemed array of investors- We Founder Circle, ah! Ventures and other angel investors like – Saurabh Jha (Director- Growth and Analytics, Housing.com), Ashu Dubey (Principal Product Manager-Linkedin), Mahesh Pillai, Senior Vice President, Pierian Services Private Limited and Abdul Paravengal (ex CBO, Shipper).

The organization plans to deploy funds to enhance the technology stack and acquire more supplies. Additionally, the start-up plans to expand aggressively across cities including -Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai, targeting creating an inventory of more than 2000 beds in the next 6 months for the urban professionals.

“Settl is disrupting the Co-living concept by offering fully managed living spaces using their years of experience in this domain. They offer multi-city multi-location beautiful 1&2 BHK options at your fingertips using smart tech. Their property options are designed keeping in the taste & living standard of urban young executives & so no doubt they are growing very fast. We are happy to support the founders & excited to look at the future growth potential.” said Mr. Neeraj Tyagi-Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

“We are building a network that caters to the modern needs of Flexi living where Settl brings thoughtfully designed spaces and curated experiences with a bunch of amenities that makes city living effortless” said Bharath Bhaskar, Co-Founder, Settl

“There are competitors in the space, but the space still has a lot of potential. Since covid and work from home are coming into play – a lot has changed for the real estate world and in the rental space. Hence, a lot of people are investing to enter the market at its lowest. A lot of changes are expected to happen. Although everyone is learning as they go, the early entrants would benefit the most. Settl has great potential to become a beautiful one-of-the-first mix of co-living + co-working if the founders play their cards right. The founders have strong industry expertise, and their GTM & Business Expansion strategy is also clear and aggressive.”, stated Karn Rajani, Venture Partner, ah! Ventures.

In a short span of slightly more than a year, Settl has already locked 1200 beds across 2 cities. It is witnessing a rise in demand at the rate of 30% quarter on quarter. With the fresh funds infusion, it aims at serving over 3000 clients per month.

About Settl

Settl, a Bengaluru based, technology-driven managed accommodation platform, is focused on providing an appropriate and quality living experience for the urban working inhabitants. The start-up helps millennials to save their valuable time for things. They provide well furnished rooms, 24/7 power backups, high-speed internet, normal deposits, to all-inclusive rent. The USP of the company is to facilitate with tech-enabled property management.

About WFC

We Founder Circle is a global community of successful founders & strategic angels, established in 2020, Mumbai. The union has come together to support the ambitious startups to accelerate their growth in the industry. WFC funded USD 50K- USD 150 K amount in the initial stage of startups that are aspiring to grow with sustainable and strategic tactics. The brand facilitates seed funding, business development, and global networking opportunities to startups as it believes early-startups need support in other sectors also to attain stability and scalability.