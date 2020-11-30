Seva Bharathi partners with Pega India for relief measures in Telangana

Hyderabad: Seva Bharathi, a national level non-profit organization, has been continually striving to provide relief measures to support the underprivileged communities & migrants labourers in the state of Telangana by distributing food kits, sanitary kits and home isolation kits all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of this initiative, it has also set-up an 18 x 7 call centre service with about 100+ doctors & volunteers, to guide and advice patients on issues related to COVID-19 care.

In this endeavour, Pegasystems India (a software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises) has come forward as a financial partner to support the COVID19 relief efforts which in turn will help the Seva Bharati team to expand the distribution of relief benefits to the communities and families who have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic. This will also enable establishing skill development centers across the state to promote employment to the unorganized sector and women who have lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr Suman Reddy, MD, Pegasystems India said, “At Pega, we want to inspire our communities to fight the Covid-19 crisis with hope, resilience, and by being each other’s support system. These are uncertain times, whereas an ecosystem it is crucial to stand together with compassion to support our not so fortunate brethren & try to minimize the disparities. Seva Bharati team has been working on the forefront & I could not be more honoured to partner with them & join hands in their untiring effort to improve the lives of people of Telangana.