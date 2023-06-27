SG Alpine Warriors appoints Yuzvendra Chahal as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, 27th June 2023: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined SG Alpine Warriors in Dubai to boost the team’s winning spirit in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. SG Alpine Warriors, already in the spotlight for securing the World’s No. 1 Chess player as their iconic team member, have further strengthened their line-up by appointing Chahal as their Brand Ambassador. Chahal holds the distinction of representing India in both cricket and chess, having previously competed in the World Youth Championship for chess.

Recognizing the importance of expertise, SG Alpine Warriors have brought Chahal on board to motivate the team and help them become the center of success. Emphasizing action to excellence and the element of surprise to achieve superiority, SG Alpine has displayed these key factors since the beginning of the league. With a track record of three matches played and two thrilling victories, the team has garnered attention for their exciting gameplay.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of APL Apollo, the owner of SG Alpine Warriors, said, “We warmly welcome Yuzvendra Chahal as the Brand Ambassador for SG Alpine Warriors. Chahal’s unique experience in representing India across both cricket and chess makes him the perfect choice to motivate our team and inspire them to achieve excellence. We are confident that with Chahal’s support, we will continue to surprise our opponents and strive for superiority in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.”

In another exciting development, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion in rapid and blitz, played his debut game against Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time challenger for the world crown, during the Global Chess League. The match showcased the prowess of these two formidable players. Although the game ended in a relatively quick draw, the subsequent matches were filled with suspense. While Carlsen managed to defeat former World Champion Viswanathan Anand on day two of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2023 in Dubai, it was Anand’s Ganges Grandmasters who emerged victorious, boasting the only perfect score.

As the competition intensifies, SG Alpine Warriors maintain their excitement and spirit, firmly believing that if they see a good move they will make the better move.