SGA appoints Sudhir Shetty as CEO of its Public Relations Practice

Mumbai, June 2022: Sudhir Shetty, former Sr. Vice President of Adfactors PR, has joined Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) as the CEO of its Public Relations Practice. Mr. Shetty, an industry veteran, has over 16 years of experience working at Adfactors PR; prior to which he has also been a financial journalist for nine years across leading wire agencies and a financial daily.

As a Senior Vice President at Adfactors PR, he had fostered Public Relations (PR) & Investor Relations (IR) practices that served clients across varied sectors. He has overseen the communication strategies for complex M&A transactions, handled crises, and managed corporate activities for some of the big Indian as well as multinational companies over the years. Sudhir has a deep understanding of the market and is well versed in Corporate PR, Financial PR, Capital Markets PR, Investor Relations and Media. His key responsibilities comprised providing strategic board-level counsel to clients, building, and managing relations with key stake holders, developing client base and managing relationship with clients.

On Mr. Sudhir’s appointment, Mr. Samir Shah, Managing Director, SGA said: “We are excited to have Sudhir taking the reins of our PR practice and partner with us in creating India’s best communications consulting practice. Over the last 12 years, SGA has dominated the Investor Relations space by redefining the profession and continuously evolving to adopt best practices focused on creating value for our clients. Our Corporate Reporting Practice has also grown manifold. Our philosophy is to collaborate with the best professionals in the space to offer the most distinguished consulting services to our client partners. We are committed to redefining the agency services offered in Public Relations to be more strategic consulting in nature. Sudhir brings the perfect mix of understanding of Public Relations, Media, Capital Markets and Investor psyche to lead the practice.” Commenting on his fresh guard as CEO – PR Practice, SGA, Mr. Sudhir Shetty stated: “I have been a silent observer & admirer of SGA over the years and in the way they conduct themselves while continuing to grow. Over the years, SGA has been instrumental in creating value for several clients through strategic consulting and a disciplined dissemination of correct information to the investors’ community. With this DNA of in-depth analysis and deep understanding of client business, I’m confident that the PR practice too, can create a differentiated and niche approach, adding tremendous value to all its existing and potential PR clients. I am extremely thrilled to join the SGA team as they progress on the journey of creating value for the client through multiple channels of Investor Communications, Media Communications, Corporate Reporting and Branding & Design Services.”

Sudhir has a degree from Mumbai University and has done his Masters’ in Business Administration. He is also a certified financial planner (CFP). He enjoys long distance running and is an avid sport enthusiast.