SGAnalytics expands its global reach with its new London office

New Delhi, 29 July 2022: SG Analytics, a Global Insights & Analytics firm, opened its new office in Berkeley Square Park, London, as part of its global growth strategy and scale-up efforts.

Set in the heart of London’s business activities, SG Analytics’ new office in Berkley House will assist with the company’s growth in 2022 and beyond. The new office at Berkley Square House provides more space to meet with clients and partners, expands the company’s presence in the heart of London, and enhances collaboration opportunities serving the diverse needs of businesses.

Earlier this year, Simran Wadhwa, one of the four partners at SG Analytics, moved to the UK to expand operations and enable deeper penetration in the region. She was instrumental in opening SGA’s New York office, a few years ago.

Simran, who has been part of SG Analytics since its inception in 2007, played a key pivotal role in growing the business across the US and the UK. In her current role, Simran is leading SG Analytics’ growth in the Europe region across Data Modernisation and ESG service lines and continues to manage its strategic accounts across the line of multiple businesses.