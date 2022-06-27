SGAPR wins PR and Social Media Mandate for RENÉE Cosmetics

Mumbai, 27th June 2022: SGA Growth Advisors (SGA), one of the leading advisory consultancy businesses has won the PR and social media mandate for RENÉE cosmetics, a leading cosmetics brand in India curated especially for the Indian women. The brand is passionate to create a wide range of economical, innovative, and convenient products that have begun a revolution in the Indian cosmetic industry.

SGA will strengthen RENÉE ’s public relations through strategic communications along with boosting its digital footprint on networking platforms like LinkedIn. This mandate will facilitate RENÉE in expanding its business strategy and boosting its engagement rate in the beauty industry. To maximize RENÉE’s rising digital traffic, SGA will design an interconnected strategy for social and digital ecosystem to leverage corporate communications with partners, brand partnerships, and industry experts.

Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, RENÉE Cosmetics said, “We are excited to partner with SGAPR and leverage their expertise and insights in building a strong brand identity across media and LinkedIn. Together, we will tell the story of Renee, the people behind the brand and what we are trying to do in the beauty space for the consumers. It is important for our customers to connect with us and our story while they use our products.”

Speaking about the win, Kevin Shah, Founder of Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA), said, “I am elated to partner with the team at RENÉE Cosmetics. It is a leading upcoming brand in the Beauty space with a differentiated approach and story to tell. We have the experience of working on brands in the beauty segment, we will leverage it to design the narrative for Renee.”

Speaking about LinkedIn strategy, Namrata Rupani, Head – Brand & Design Practice, said “We are delighted to work on the LinkedIn strategy for the brand. RENÉE has a great presence on other social media platforms, and we intend to harmonize the strategy to tell our story through the LinkedIn platform. Looking forward to creating meaningful engagements working with the team.”

SGA provides its PR & Social Media services to conglomerates and startups alike across sectors such as FMCG, Consumer Durables, Education, Health & Wellness, Financial Services, Automobile Ancillaries, Pharma, Chemicals, Logistics, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Renewables, and others. SGA has a strong IR practice with over 90+ clients across the country.