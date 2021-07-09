Sh. N L Sharma, CMD, SJVN felicitated Sh. R K Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power & NRE

SHIMLA: Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN felicitated Sh. Raj Kumar Singh on his elevation as Cabinet Minister in Union Government for Power and New & Renewable Energy (NRE) today at New Delhi. Sh. Sharma apprised Hon’ble Minister about the progress of various Projects of SJVN in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

During the interaction the Hon’ble Minister expressed happiness on the progress of activities carried out by SJVN in different Projects. He further emphasized that, we have to achieve the target of 24X7 Power for All set by Hon’ble Prime Minister well before the schedule while ensuring that the benefits of power and energy sector reach the common man.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma assured that SJVN is committed to fulfil the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister under the able guidance of Hon’ble Union Power Minister.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma also met and congratulated Sh. Krishan Pal Gurjar for assuming the charge of Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries. Sh. Sharma informed Hon’ble Minister about SJVN and its ongoing projects in India & Abroad.