Shadowfax announces integration with ONDC for hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries; becomes the first logistics player to offer both via a single platform

Once complete, the integration will pave the way for streamlined hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries in India

October, 2022: Shadowfax Technologies, India’s largest crowdsourced third-party logistics platform for last-mile delivery, integrates with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide seamless hyperlocal and e-commerce deliveries. With this, Shadowfax becomes the first logistics player to have direct integration with the platform without any intermediary for all delivery formats.

Apart from the e-commerce delivery coverage, the integration will help sellers on the platform gain hyperlocal services in around 8500 pin codes, which is expected to help enable a rapid scale-up as the ONDC platform matures.

Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder & Chief of Operations at Shadowfax Technologies, said, “The e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery market is booming and has shown incredible resilience through a turbulent time. We are very excited to be the first logistics provider to offer a single integration access to all delivery models to the sellers on the ONDC platform. We look forward to working with the government to open new opportunities in the e-commerce space and giving all sellers, big or small and in the remotest of towns, equal access to take part in the digital commerce era.” T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said, “ONDC grows from strength to strength with addition of Shadowfax into the network as a logistics provider. Their pincode coverage, especially in Hyperlocal, gives the platform a wider base to launch into. Coupled with e-commerce and inter-city movements, sellers and buyers will get a good array of logistics options via the integration. We remain committed to the goal of democratising e-commerce for all sellers and the addition of Shadowfax onto the platform is another step in that direction.”

ONDC has been conducting beta tests in Bangalore, and this development has come on the back of the government’s intent to add more robustness and spread into the platform. Shadowfax will be working closely with ONDC to further streamline the hyperlocal processes as part of the initial plans.