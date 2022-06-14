Shadowfax launches pan-India Road Safety Drive for rider partners

Bangalore, India, 14th June 2022: At the inaugural event in Mumbai, Shadowfax riders received safety kits and attended an immersive road safety training session. More than 300 rider partners participated in the plenary, designed specifically for bike riders in accordance with RTO laws.

The pan-India Road Safety Drive-by Shadowfax is an extension of its commitment to ensuring that its delivery partners are happy and safe while fulfilling orders. Held physically after a string of virtual meet-ups over the past two years, the event in Mumbai done in collaboration with the Mumbai Police’s Sahar Traffic subdivision was a stupendous success with over 300 riders in attendance.

Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder & COO at Shadowfax, said, “For us, the safety of our delivery partners has always been paramount. Our rider partners are an integral part of our business operations. We are glad to start the Road Safety Drive campaign for them across cities. We are grateful to our expert speakers, who come from various road safety agencies, for helping us make this event a success. Shadowfax will continue to conduct such programs across cities to ensure that our delivery partners place their safety above all while delivering shipments to customers.”