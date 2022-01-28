Shadowfax Technologies appoints Pawan Pandey as the Chief Marketing Officer

x

National, 28th January 2022: Shadowfax Technologies, India’s leading crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, today announced the appointment of Pawan Pandey as the Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible for ensuring the company’s strategic growth and encouraging marketing process optimization, facilitating efficiency and expansion.

Pawan is a seasoned marketing professional with more than 16 years of significant contribution to the growth of diversified categories such as Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare/OTC, Home décor, and Media & Entertainment. Prior to Joining Shadowfax, he has worked with companies like The Walt Disney Company, Dabur India Limited, and Nippon Paint. He has been instrumental in building high-performing brand strategies and driving revenues during his past roles with his knowledge and aptitude in the field. With him moving to Shadowfax, he is tagging his domain expertise to the executive leadership team.

Sharing his vision on his new journey, Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Shadowfax Technologies is on its mission to transform last-mile delivery experiences using cutting edge AI/ML technology, and I am delighted to be part of their journey. Their vision to provide employment opportunities for millions of Indians is what excites me the most. As a CMO, I shall be working towards building Shadowfax as an aspirational and a purpose-driven brand. I shall be focusing on widening the top funnel by increasing brand awareness & consideration through POV-driven marketing campaigns. And will strengthen our performance marketing efforts to improve ROI of marketing campaigns by bringing in efficiency and process optimisation.”

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “We are delighted to welcome Pawan to our Team along with his experienced approach to lead our marketing efforts in the journey ahead. His reputation within diversified categories is expansive & exceptional. Pawan’s experience and commitment will help drive our next phase of growth as we expand our platform and services further in 2022 and the years to come.”

Shadowfax is uniquely positioned to emerge as an independent logistics platform with cross-category utilization and a robust technology-led offering based on the growing trend toward outsourcing in express logistics across e-commerce, food, and grocery delivery. They are working at the leading edge of transformational technologies with robust new-age solutions catering to different needs of the logistics ecosystem. Shadowfax operates across 600 cities, touches over 7,000 ZIP codes, and processes 5 lakh orders daily, making it the undisputed leader in hyperlocal and instant logistics.