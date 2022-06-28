Shadowfax to onboard 75,000 delivery partners across India

Mumbai: June 28th, 2022: Shortly after announcing its plans to create 5,000 delivery partner jobs in Tamil Nadu, Shadowfax, India’s largest hyperlocal, crowdsourced logistics platform, has revealed that it will recruit 75,000 delivery partners across India by the end of July 2022.

As the gig economy booms, Shadowfax is creating more job opportunities while expanding its delivery network. With an in-depth understanding of the gig workforce, the platform has created a robust rider partner community that enjoys multiple benefits. Riders can earn up to INR 35,000 per month while benefitting from the free medical insurance with an accident and health cover of INR 7.5 lakh that the platform offers its delivery partners. Shadowfax also offers other rider benefit programs like flexible working hours, and a minimum earning guarantee for its community of delivery partners.

In addition, as an equal opportunities provider, the company is open to hiring people qualified for the job, regardless of age, gender or race, making it beneficial for those who can’t commute long distances but want to earn money/be financially independent.

With a straightforward onboarding process, riders can complete deliveries on their bikes or cycles. For those who don’t own any vehicle, the company has an Electric Vehicle (EV) rental plan in place (select cities). All that the interested candidates need to do is download the Shadowfax app, upload their PAN and Aadhaar cards for verification, and visit the nearest onboarding centre to complete the process. Once the formalities are complete, the riders can hit the road within a couple of hours.

The spokesperson of Shadowfax said, “The gig economy has accelerated in India over the past few years, becoming one of the most preferred options and a reliable source of income for the country’s youth. Shadowfax aims to create more job opportunities across the country, which will also help us strengthen our existing community of 120,000+ delivery partners who have exhibited a sense of pride in being associated with us. We welcome everyone interested in joining the Shadowfax rider community and look forward to having them on board.”

To get started on becoming a Shadowfax delivery partner, interested candidates can give a missed call to +91 6366528574.