Shahnaz Husain unveils much-awaited signature salon in Kasaragod

Kerala, June 20, 2022: Known as the unrivalled queen of the herbal beauty and skincare industry all over the world, Shahnaz Husain comes with the brand’s new signature salon in Kasarogod, Kerala. The grand opening of this exquisite salon at the Fathima Arcade flagged off in the august presence of the Guest of Honour, Mr. N.S. Namboothiri (Chairman & MD, Associated Rubber Chemicals), was also accompanied by many prominent personalities and media professionals.

The event was inaugurated by N.A. Aboobacker (Chairman of Kasaragod City Tower Resorts Pvt. Ltd.,Chairman of N.A.Charitable Trust; Chairman of Zainab College of teacher education and Director of N.A.Infrastructure Development Company) and lightning of the lamp was done by Mrs. K.S. Valsala (Mother of Owner and Entrepreneur Mr. Sandeep).Mr. P. Sasikumar (Kerala Head, Shahnaz Husain), Dr. A.M. Unnikrishnan (Senior Professor and Senate Member, University of Kerala), and Mr. N.A. Abdul Rahiman (Chairman, Fathima Arcade) were also present there with their warm wishes.

Shahnaz Husain Signature Salon at Fathima Arcade, Kasaragod is a state-of-the-art salon, equipped with advanced gadgets and well-trained professionals aimed at rendering a slew of skin-cum-beauty solutions using the proven Ayurvedic regimen.

On this occasion, Mr. P. Sasikumar read-out the key message from Shahnaz Husain. He cited,“The Western World is staggering under the side effects of synthetics. They have no option, but go back to nature and turn to the centuries old Science of Ayurveda and India. I have dedicated my life to promote India at International Platforms and Press Conferences all over the World. According to WASHINGTON POST, Shahnaz Husain is a name to reckon with. To her exclusively goes the credit of bringing the therapeutic values of herbs out of the mists of antiquity and combining them with scientific research and practice. Shahnaz Husain has done so much for India’s image abroad that she truly deserves the sobriquet of India’s Beauty Ambassador.”