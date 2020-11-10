Shangri-La Hotels In India Usher In Diwali With Festive Handcrafted Gift Sets

Shangri-La hotels in India celebrate the auspicious season of Diwali with stylish and chic mithai boxes, gift sets and gift cards. Guests are invited to illuminate the upcoming festivities with happy reunions full of warmth and joy, accompanied by Gifts of Joy from Shangri-La.

Guests throughout New Delhi, Bengaluru and beyond can celebrate the spirit of Diwali with a range of handcrafted hampers filled with love, luxuries, and everything festive. Intended to be gifted to friends, family and loved ones, the Gifts of Joy feature flexible gifts cards and locally-inspired sweets and savouries including mixed nuts, delicious chocolate spreads, freshly-baked cookies and more.

Mister Chai at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi will help guests celebrate Diwali with stunning gift sets, festive treats and opulent beverages. Highlights include the Blissful Gift Hamper, featuring a handcrafted box with intricate Pooja essentials, collection of nuts, chocolates, macaroons and other sweets. Perfect for gourmets searching for relaxation during the holiday season, the special hamper contains an aromatherapy candle, teas, cookies, olives, accompanying beverages and more.

Fusing elegance and tradition, the items are delicately placed in a stylish suitcase gift box for a sophisticated gift choice. Guests can also curate their own gift sets to create bespoke arrangements for their loved ones. The Gift of Joy hampers start at INR 1,699 plus tax and are available at Mister Chai for pick-up or home delivery. For more information, guests can call (91) 96501 63365 or email foodandbeverage.slnd@shangri-la.com

Shangri-La Hotels in India usher in Diwali with Festive Gift Sets

In South India, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru will honour the glittering festival with curated gift sets featuring locally-inspired mithai, artisanal chocolates, chocolate truffles, cheese boards, fondue sets, a porcelain coffee pot and more. The gift sets are available for purchase at the Lobby Lounge starting at INR 1,100 plus taxes. Guests can also purchase flexible gift cards that can be redeemed for any service or facility at the hotel with a validity of one year. The gift cards are available for purchase at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru ranging from INR 2,000 to INR 50,000. Guests can call (91 80) 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com for more information.