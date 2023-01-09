Sharath Pareddy appointed as the India Head of Credit and Analytics at Branch International

India, 9th January 2023: Branch International, a San Francisco-head-based fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has announced the appointment of Sharath Pareddy as the Head of Credit and Analytics – India effective immediately.

A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, Sharath has been working in the analytics and data science space across industries for over 12 years with financial services and retail organizations. In his 12 years of working experience, he has built and mentored highly competent and responsible teams for companies like DataRobot and Flipkart. In his last role at DataRobot, he led the Data Science practice for strategic partners – building partner ecosystems and ensuring partner-led growth.

In his new role at Branch, Sharath will be responsible for driving the credit strategy and building a world-class analytics team ensuring that the business is marching towards growth in India while simultaneously maintaining and improving profitability. The branch currently operates in four countries with offices in San Francisco, Lagos, Nairobi, and Mumbai.

Speaking on Sharath’s appointment, Sucheta Mahapatra, the Managing Director of Branch International said that “We are thrilled to have Sharath onboard. He is an accomplished business leader with a strong track record in building and leading credit organizations. His strong background in large credit and analytics-focused roles will be an invaluable addition to our 2023 growth plans.”

Sharath envisions helping Branch become more data and AI-driven while solving unsolved problems in the world. Speaking about the appointment, Sharath said, “Branch has been a pioneer in providing fair and reliable financial services and capital to the mobile-first generation across the emerging nations. I am truly excited about this opportunity to lead the credit strategy for India and build a world-class analytics team.”

Sharath lives in Hyderabad with his family and is interested in playing Chess and Cricket and traveling.