Sharda Hospital Successfully Organizes 79th National Fire Service Week

Sharda Hospital, a premier healthcare facility in the region, successfully organized the 79th National Fire Service Week. The week-long event aimed to raise awareness about fire safety and prevention measures among patients, visitors, doctors, students, and staff.

The event commenced with a welcome note and lighting ceremony by the honorable Chancellor, Sharda University & Chairman, Sharda Hospital – Shri P.K Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Sharda University & Vice Chairman, Sharda Hospital – Shri Y.K Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, Sharda University – Dr. Sibaram Khara, Vice President, Sharda Hospital – Mr. Rishabh Gupta, Medical Superintendent – Dr. A.K. Gadpyale, along with Dr. Nirupama Gupta – Dean SMSR, Chief Operating Officer- Mrs. Gali. BhagyaLakshmi, AMS – Dr. Ranjit Gulihani, and Saramma Mathew – Chief Nursing Officer.

The event featured a range of activities aimed at raising awareness about fire safety and prevention, including workshops, mock drills, training sessions, posters & quiz competitions. As the highlight of the event, the G.B. Nagar Fire Service team and fire tender team were invited as chief guests, and they were felicitated by Mr. Rishabh Gupta, Vice President of Sharda Hospital.

Mrs. Gali. Bhagya Lakshmi – Chief Operating Officer of Sharda Hospital, expressed her gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the success of the event. She said, “Sharda Hospital organized a Fire Service Week with the theme “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure” (AGNI) to raise awareness among patients, visitors, doctors, students, and staff about the importance of preparing our institution for a fire emergency and maintaining our readiness for any fire emergency. During the event, we provided training, practice drills, a poster competition, a quiz competition, and thrilling prizes to the winners. International students attended the event as well.” Dr. A.K. Gadpayle – Medical Superintendent of Sharda Hospital, highlighted the importance of fire safety and preparedness in healthcare facilities. He said, “As a healthcare facility, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff. We must be prepared for any fire emergency and have the necessary equipment, training, and protocols in place. The National Fire Service Week provided us with an excellent opportunity to educate our community about fire safety and prevention measures.”

The event was open to students, staff, and attendees who were encouraged to participate in various activities to learn more about fire safety and prevention measures. The presence of the G.B. Nagar Fire Service team and fire tender team added great value to the event and helped to emphasize the importance of fire safety and prevention.

Gautam Buddha Nagar fire service team and fire tender crew attended the event. Mr. Surender Singh, Station Master, and Mr. Vipin Kumar, from the fire department, were both present and very helpful during the event.