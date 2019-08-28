Sharda University kick-starts its Academic Session 2019-20

As a part of its efforts to assimilate new students into the campus culture and give them a peek into their new pedagogical journey, Sharda University, conducted an ‘Orientation Programme’ for the new batch of students across 5 departments namely, School of Law (SOL), School of Basic Sciences & Research (SBSR), School of Pharmacy (SOP), School of Engineering & Technology (SET) and School of Business Studies (SBS).

More than 1150 students attended the Orientation Programme. This year Sharda University witnessed a demand for BA LLB (Integrated) from School of Law, B. Pharm & D. Pharm in School of Pharmacy, BBA, MBA and B. Com in School of Business Studies and B. Tech, M. Tech, BCA and MCA from the School of Engineering & Technology from students across UP, Delhi, Bihar and Assam .

Prof. G. R. C. Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University on the occasion said, “Orientation programme plays an important role in a student’s transition to the University life and at Sharda University, every year the institution conducts Orientation programmes aimed at familiarizing the students to the campus environment, its faculties and infrastructure. Enabling them to make essential connection with studies and develop network among other peers and faculty members and exposing them to a sense of larger purpose and self-exploration”.

The key objectives of Sharda University’s orientation programme for the new batch of students are:

Help the students transition into the new schedule of things and life on campus

Get to hear from eminent industry speakers on the scope for career advancement, challenges and opportunities that await them

Meet faculty, staff, students and familiarize themselves with the culture, unique teaching-learning practices, activities and resources.

Some of the eminent speakers that addressed the students include Hon’ble Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal, R. K. Khar, Principal, B. S Anangpuriya Institute of Pharmacy, Haryana, Prof. Akhilesh Chandra Varshney – Former, Vice-Chancellor, UP Veterinary University (DUVASU), Mr. Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, Greater Noida, Mr Pradyumna Pandey, Head HR, JK Tyre, Mr. Abhijit Charaborrty, Head HR, NGSL (NTPC & GE Company),Mr. Raju Foujdar, CHRO, Aqualite Footwear, Mr. Praveer Priyadarshi, Former CPO, Jindal Steel among others. The School of Business Studies (SBS) organized a weeklong programme where eminent personalities from the field of communication were invited to share their insights and industry experiences .