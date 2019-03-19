Sharda University organized 9th edition of its Annual Cultural Festival “CHORUS 2019”

Sharda University, the leading educational institution based out of Greater Noida, flagged off its Annual Cultural festival “CHORUS 2019” on 15th March at their campus. The 3-day festival was inaugurated by Mr. Manish Raj, National Head- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Mr. Prashant Gupta, Executive Director, Sharda University, Dr. G.R.C. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Sharda University.

This year’s theme at Chorus ‘PALADIN’ celebrates the eternal quest for perfection and leadership. This three-day extravaganza is North India’s largest Cultural Festival and a diverse combination of culture, talent showcase, competitions and nonstop fun filled cultural events and shows. This year Chorus 2019 witnessed a footfall of 55000+ with more than 3000+ students across 30+ universities and colleges participated in the events.

Addressing the students Mr. Prashant Gupta, Executive Director, Sharda University emphasized the importance of such events in evolving and constant growth of students. Nearly 30+ colleges participated in the fest and a huge number of events were organized and nearly 2500 students participated in various competitions. CHORUS aimed at providing students a platform to showcase their skills in various cultural shows such as Nukkad Natak, Battle of Bands, Triathlon, Fashion Show, Treasure Hunt, Rowdies and many more. The new edition to this year’s CHORUS was Rap War (inspired by Gully Boy) and Street Dance competitions.

CHORUS is a platform to encourage healthy competition among the participants and is an opportunity for all the attendees to celebrate and learn. Chorus has established itself well from its initiation from 2009 and has come a long way with increasing participation every year with more events, fun and excitement to look forward for.