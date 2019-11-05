Sharda University sets the stage for Annual fest CHORUS 2019

Sharda University, the leading educational institution based out of Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR is all set to organize its most awaited Annual Cultural festival “CHORUS 2019” from 8th to 10thNovember at their verdant campus. The theme of the fest this year is #cinedenovo which resonates with the idea of cinematics in the month of November. The essence of ‘Cine-De-Novo’ celebrates the inner artist within you. The theme aims to bring out the hidden actor within us, which is full of creativity, passion that keeps the adrenaline levels within us high.

3-day extravaganza will witness over 30 exciting events like Battle of Bands, Gully Cricket, Rowdies, Rap War, Fashion Show, Clash of Titans, SurSartaj, Nukkad Natak, Treasure Hunt and many more followed by mesmerizing star performances on each day by DJ Henri PFR, Jubin Nautiyal and Punjabi heartthrob Jass Manak.

Other highlights include #shardachorus which is a diverse amalgamation of Culture, Education and Talent gala organized by Sharda University. It is undoubtedly North India’s largest Mega Cultural festival filled with interesting competitions and nonstop entertainment events and shows. With its 10th edition this time, Chorus has come along a long way with a significant increase in its scale and participation each year. This year, the fest is expected to witness a footfall of more than 1.5 Lakh.

The variety and the diversity that Chorus holds for you will make your experience ravishing, relishing and worth being a part of it.