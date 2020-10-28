Sharekhan Education appoints Nine Triangles to drive organic marketing strategy

Sharekhan Education, a leading professional financial education company, has awarded the organic marketing strategy & execution mandate to Nine Triangles, a boutique digital strategy consulting company which also provides end to end implementation across the digital spectrum.

As part of the mandate, Nine Triangles will create a strategy to reach out to customers via pull avenues driving contextual traffic on the website and generating interest thereof for a wide range of professional financial education courses offered by Sharekhan Education.

Speaking about the mandate, Krishna Mohan Jha, Founder & Director of Nine Triangles, said in a company statement, “Given the enormity of information available on the Internet on almost all subjects/topics, in today’s time, the essence of leveraging Internet lies in getting discovered – or rather, we say, about getting discovered in a contextual sense.

This is where pull avenues comprising of search, social & content becomes of paramount importance. Sharekhan Education has been a pioneer in the financial education domain offering courses across trading styles and asset classes. Our endeavour here is going to be to chalk content & propagation strategy in a way that the discovery is prominent and consistent with the brand’s offerings to its relevant audience.”

Commenting on the association, Tanmay Pani (Head Marketing – Sharekhan Education) says, “Given the nature of our offerings and major shift in TG behaviour that the pandemic has fuelled all along – our marketing initiatives have already moved from Digital First to centred around Digital Avenues. And when it comes to digital – we are of the firm belief that organic brings the best ROI as compared to all other avenues. Nine Triangles’ strategy first approach and implementation detailing stood out and is much aligned with our requirements. We hope we are able to capture a major share of eyeballs when it comes to organic visibility.”