Shark Tank – 1 of many steps to making our vision a reality, say Nakul and Himanshu, co-founders of Devnagri

Shark Tank has taken the Indian audience by storm. Many talented individuals and multiple start-up brands brought us new ideas and compelling concepts. One of those is Devnagri, India’s very own language translation engine.

A brainchild of Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri was established with a vision to make the content accessible to all and overcome the linguistic barriers by making stronger connections with the one billion-plus Indians by conversing with them in their language.

According to a study done by Google, 98% of Indian internet users use the internet in an Indian language, either exclusively or with English. 45% of local language users prefer accessing content exclusively in regional languages. 63% of local language users would prefer reading exclusively in regional languages. This shows the power and potential of vernacular content in the Indian context.

Devnagri’s platform combines AI and human-powered translation with Machine Learning. They are powered by Kutumbh, a community of 5000 + native language speakers and translators that help in 5x faster, cost-effective, and more accurate translations. The company envisions placing Indian languages on a pedestal.

Nakul Kundra, Co-Founder, Devnagri, stated, “There is a strong need for content in Indian languages to be available over the internet so that people across geographies can be reached and spoken to. We intend to scale our operations to tap B2B customers and enable them to create more local content to reach end-users from Tier II and Tier III cities.”

They have already helped some well-known eCommerce, BFSI, and ed-tech companies to communicate with their audiences in regional languages. Devnagri also raised $600,000 from Venture Catalyst, Inflection Point Ventures, and other co-investors.

Speaking on the need for a seamless translation service, Himanshu Sharma, Co-Founder, Devnagri, says, "With more than 1200 dialects and 22 regional languages, India has a vast language translation market. With Devnagri, we want to help brands and individuals reach a wider audience."

On Shark Tank India, they presented their Machine translation engine that translates instantly with 85% + contextual results. Devnagri also introduced Pratibimb, India’s 1st image to language app. They even invited Peyush Bansal, one of the sharks and Co-Founder, CEO, Lenskart, to use the app and see the content in the language of his choice. The sharks commended their vision of making content accessible to all, and they even got the funding. Devnagri, through AI-powered human intelligence, translates up to 1 million words a day.

Undoubtedly, with their array of significant offerings, Devnagri has a vast scope of making its way into the BFSI, Ed-Tech, OTT, e-commerce, and many more industries and helping them reach their target audience. Still, more importantly, they can help people of India become more connected, making India truly, Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Link.

About Devnagri:

Devnagri uses machine translation technology with AI and human intelligence to help brands and individuals translate content into various Indian languages and build deeper connections with their audiences. Their mission is to make content and information accessible to Indian citizens from different parts of the country.