SHARP enhances A4 color line-up with a new MFP

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, announced the launch of a new compact color multifunction printer, as a part of its A4 color line-up, available in the market. The new A4 MFP ‘MX-C357F’ offers a host of productivity functions, best-in-class security enhancements, and an intuitive user interface that delivers the productivity, performance, and reliability needed for new-age work environments.

High speed and affordable 4 in 1 MFP with a range of advanced performance and security features, MX-C357F is specially designed for customers to improve productivity and efficiency, where space is a premium. The new A4 MFP provides a range of time-saving functions with a 4.3-inch Touch Panel and Easy UI mode that give users a simply better experience. The new MX-C357F comes with a print speed of 33 PPM, 50 Sheets Reverse single pass Feeder (RSPF), True 1200 x 1200 DPI,2 GB RAM, Duplex, Network, Air print capability. The energy management features that reduce power consumption in both active and sleep mode, all help cut costs while being environmentally responsible at the same time. Its compact footprint of 424 x 421 mm offers a versatile range of deployment options that suits the requirements for businesses of all sizes.

Talking about the new launch, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the landscape of office automation industry and has introduced new hybrid work models. Businesses today are increasingly adapting themselves to these new realities, reflected in the growing demand for space-saving and affordable Color MFPs. SHARP is committed to delivering high-speed, easy-to-use functionality with secured access to improve the productivity and efficiency of businesses of all sizes for simply better business.”

With the introduction of MX-C357F, sharp has built a strong line up of Colour A4 & A3 combinations, making a real difference to customer needs. The MRP of the MX-C357F is INR 1,01,478, and it is available for purchase via direct sales and through authorized partners.

The new MFP is best suited to address the growing business and functional needs of SMEs, Front Desk, BFSI, NBFC, Hospitals, Pathology Labs, Work Group Printers, Retail, Work from Home, and Manufacturing segments. MX-C357F works best with a combination of A4 & A3 MFPs and Managed Print Service (MPS) requirements.

As part of its continued efforts to support business continuity in India, Sharp recently launched Workplace solutions – “3D Secure- Total Workspace Protection”. ‘3D Secure -Total Workspace Protection’ combines the strengths of Workspace Procat- a disinfect coating service, Naturalizer- a natural salt-based sanitizer maker, and the Plasmacluster Air Purifier. The new solution comes with its unique natural advantages and fights bacteria and viruses across all kinds of surfaces and indoor air, providing a clean, fresh, and safe environment within the office premises.