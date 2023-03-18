‘She Leads’ seeks Electoral Reforms in India and Celebrates completion of their third cohort

She Leads, a joint initiative of Stree Shakti – The Parallel Force (founded by Rekha Mody), Indian School of Democracy (founded by Hemakshi Meghnani) and Political Shakti (founded by Tara Krishnaswamy) held Certificate Distribution Ceremony on Friday, March 17th, 2023 in New Delhi on completion of training of their third cohort.

“In Indian Democracy women have a definite role to play. As vital voters, women’s demands are being met by political parties like free travel in public transport. We are aspiring for the Golden Period: Voting to Leading”, says Rekha Mody founder of Stree Shakti – The Parallel Force.

Supported by Chevening Scholarship, She Leads is a collective effort to strengthen women political leadership. The event was held at Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi. In their third cohort that was held from February 22nd to February 26th, 2023 they trained 50 aspiring women leaders in political space from 18 states of India.

Eminent speakers at the third cohort were Sushmita Dev MP (AITC), Bandana Kumari MLA (AAP), Mahima Singh (Spokesperson INC), Tara Krishnaswamy (Political Shakti), Charu Pragya (Media BJP), Prithvi Reddy (Spokesperson AAP) who shared their journey, challenges and breakthroughs to encourage aspiring women politicians.

Safina Baig (Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee and Chairperson DDC Baramulla) remarked, “I congratulate She Leads for taking up such an important initiative. It is essential that women be considered in the decision making process in the parliament as bills are passed there.“

Mahima Singh, Advocate at Supreme Court of India and Congress Spokesperson said, “I connected with She Leads in 2021 and am a graduate of their first cohort. I realize that what She Leads is doing for women is extremely crucial as in an arena like politics one needs appropriate steering of thoughts and channelizing of energies in the right direction. She Leads does exactly that as it gives a direction to your ambition. I think every aspiring woman political leader must explore their programmes for a brighter future.”

Rekha Mody, who urges every woman to find her footing in their chosen space shared her thoughts, “Even after 75 years of independence India Has 14% of elected women representatives in the national Parliament, only ahead of Sri Lanka (5.3%) and Maldives (4.7%). It is a matter of great concern that Nagaland recently elected Hekani Jhakalu as their first woman MLA! We are dedicated towards helping women pave their career in political space and have successfully trained 100 women from 18 states of India in our first and second cohort collectively since February 2021.”