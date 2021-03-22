She Splash – An online platform by the woman, for the woman, and of the woman.

She Splash is an instagram page meant for the women fraternity to ‘be the voice’, and bring around the change that they wish to see around. It is a very recent initiative, which was started by Ms. Dimpy Tolani in the year 2020, when the pandemic had hit all of us, and that is where the idea of doing something creative, meeting women influencers and women entrepreneurs online and to make a difference in the society had emerged. Dimpy- basically is a working woman, a working mother, and a marketing professional, with 6+ years of an overall experience into Digital marketing, Blogging, Human resources, Content writing, Business development, and the list goes on…

Her motto behind starting the initiative- She Splash- is to empower women, in whatsoever she does. Let the world shout out and say- “We believe in Equality”, but still considering some of the statistics still give us goose bumps, If you know what we mean, Right? She Splash is a platform that believes in not only giving women a voice, but also at the same time, inspiring other women, to be bold, to be strong, and to understand the fact that they are capable of doing, and deciding whatever they feel for themselves is right. She Splash further empowers women in whatever she’s an expert in. And so for example,

– Are you just a home-maker, and good at cooking? She Splash is for you!

– Are you a businesswoman, adding value to organizations? She Splash is for you!

– Are you just a recent start up, and wish to take your company to reach new heights and audiences? – She Splash is for you!

The only requirement at She Splash is- You should be a woman with goals and the one who loves to pour her heart out:)- Splash!

She Splash invites such women influencer and such women entrepreneurs who can come up LIVE on Instagram and share their success story with the world. By doing so, it will not only help them improve, but also it will encourage other women around to take a stand for themselves. Lastly, the founder also says that, ‘Stand for what is right, even if that means standing alone’. Nevertheless, when a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without even claiming it, she stands for all the women around.

