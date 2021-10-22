Sheela Foam Ltd. announces opening of a Green Field Export Oriented unit in Gujarat

India: Sheela Foam Ltd., makers of India’s leading mattress brand Sleepwell through its subsidiary ICTPL, announced the expansion of its manufacturing base with the opening of a new 100% Export Oriented Greenfield Unit in Nandi Gaon, Gujarat. The plant will have the production capacity of manufacturing 1000 mattresses in a single day and will be expandable to produce 3000 mattresses per day by the end of this financial year.

The new unit in Nandi Gaon will be equipped with state-of-the-art mattress manufacturing capability to produce both spring and foam mattresses. This facility will cater to the export market that will further strengthen Sheela Foam’s product offering in the international markets. From being a market leader in India, Sheela Foam is now poised to fulfill the fast-growing export market potential. The company committed to invest INR 200 Crores for the establishment of the two new manufacturing facilities, one in Nandi Gaon in Gujarat and another in Mandala near Jabalpur.

Sheela Foam’s international marketing operations are handled by a dedicated export division that manages a network of international distributors & OEM customers, supported by its manufacturing units in India, Australia & Spain. Sheela Foam products are exported to more than 25+ countries across Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia and America.

As a true market leader, with more than 2200 employees, 12 manufacturing facilities, a nationwide network of over 150 distributors & 5000 dealers and export relations with 25 countries, the name Sheela Foam and its brands have become synonymous with quality, comfort, good sleep, and top-notch technical applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul Gautam, Chairman and Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “We have always been driven by growth and expansion. We are proud to announce the opening of our 100% Export Oriented Unit in Nandi Gaon, Gujarat. Taking a step forward in the journey, from the one that started with our first plant in Sahibabad established in 1972, we have come a long way in bringing in the confidence of our consumers by providing them good sleep and comfort. This expansion strengthens and reflects our commitment to the society, aligning with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision.”