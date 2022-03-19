SHEENAZ –E-AROOSA A tale of Bridal Glory

By Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label

Our latest collection “SHEENAZ-E-AROOSA” celebrates bridal glory. All our ensembles are inspired by the rich culture and heritage of India and the unique blend of embroideries. Every piece is unique, extremely, luxurious and splendid. Our latest lavish bridal collection 2021 bring your richly layered with intricate embroideries and artisanal embellishments dipped into festive hues features many masterpieces and majestic design for this winter festive season. Seamless ensemble enriched with floral motifs and homochromatic details. The meticulous weaving uses zardosi, kardana sequin, pearls and beads.

The extraordinary details along the flawless neckline, sleeves region make the outfit an illustration of astounding hand-tailored. Ethereal elegance drawn on the outfit makes it look whimsical and just like a fairytale in itself. Every outfit of Sheenaz-e-arooza has its own NOVEL. A perfect pick for an intimate wedding. A collection celebrating bride’s moments, beauty, and wholesome spirit to enjoy festive seasons of life. Hope you enjoy the journey as much as we enjoyed creating it.