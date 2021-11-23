Shell India recognized as an ‘Exemplar of Inclusion’ by Working Mother and Avtar

National, November 23, 2021 – Shell has been chosen for the “Exemplar of Inclusion” award in the third edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI). MICI is India’s largest inclusion index, highlighting companies that go beyond gender inclusion and demonstrate inclusion at various other levels – generational, cultural, as well as for people with disabilities (PwDs) and members of the LGBTQIA community.

Shell India has also been recognized, yet again, as the “Best Companies for Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India” for the fourth time. The assessment is based on a survey conducted by the Working Mother and Avtar Group on sustained initiatives undertaken by Indian companies towards enabling and enhancing career progression for female employees. The “Top 100” list was announced at the “Best of the Best (BoB) Conference” – India’s largest DEI Conference – which was hosted virtually on November 18-19, 2021. Shell won recognition for its regular and fair administration, flexible policies, D&I championship at leadership levels, and gender sensitisation practices – all of which have contributed to a vibrant work culture in the company. The study ranked companies based on several parameters including flexible work, recruitment and retention, work-life programs, and safety.

Shell India is characterized by a diverse, multicultural, multigenerational workforce comprising of multiple nationalities and representing over 30 skill pools including R&D; technology; operations; upstream; distribution; marketing of traditional and new energy solutions; as well as trade and supply of our energy offerings. Women presently account for close to 29% of the company’s workforce.

Commenting on the award win, Pratibha Priyadarshini, Vice President & Head, Human Resources, Shell India, said, “At Shell, inclusion is about building a deep-rooted sense of belonging. It’s about creating a culture where you are appreciated, and your opinions are heard.

While becoming an inclusive organisation is an outcome of intense intent and hard work, sustaining it requires unflinching passion towards the larger goal of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This award is a testament to our commitment towards embracing uniqueness and inclusion as a way of life.”

Shell aims to achieve gender balance right at the hiring stage. In 2020, 40% of the company’s campus hires were women. In addition to programs oriented at building inclusive leadership styles, the company also has several initiatives aimed at gender sensitisation that encourage employees to drive diversity, equity & inclusion within the organisation.