SHELL LAUNCHES ‘DIGITAL TRACK’ FOR START-UPS UNDER ITS E4 PROGRAMME

NATIONAL: Shell announces the launch of their “Digital track” under its flagship start-up incubation program – Shell E4. E4 will collaborate with technology, venture, government, academia partners, eminent coaches & industry expert mentors to enable digital start-ups to achieve industry readiness and implement strategies for scaling & global expansion in the Industrial & Energy verticals. The Digital Track is built for mature, digital start-ups, that are simplifying some of the most crucial problems across sectors that require rapid automation to become more energy efficient.

Partners on board for this track are Tata steel, AVL, Last mile Ventures, IBM, Intel, EPRI, AWS & Maharashtra State Innovation Society to name a few. This collaboration brings together the best minds from across verticals into one synergized hub providing opportunities for:

Solution maturity & market readiness

Acquiring industry expertise

Increasing potential customer base & scaling up

Potential international expansion

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Companies in India, said, “Digitization could play a key role in supporting the country’s sustainable development by offering better efficiencies with much lower energy consumption. We are delighted to welcome the newest batch of start-ups to the Digital Track of our flagship E4 Programme. Since conception, E4 has been evolving to foster innovation in diversified fields like mobility, clean technology, logistics and now digital solutions. This decade has witnessed the acceleration of digitalisation and new energy transition, and Shell E4 will facilitate this with a focus across a full range of digital themes. We’re certain that these young leaders will gain considerable benefits from this experience and will be instrumental in powering India’s progress towards a cleaner energy future.”

After careful scrutinization and several rounds of evaluations, 9 start-ups have been selected to form a part of the Shell E Digital Track.

Airpix, 3Rdi, Cognitensor & Pradjna bring in exceptional AI/ ML enabled innovative solutions, to labour-intensive processes like asset surveying, inventory management and evaluation of technical skills.

XYMA Analytics, Embedsense, Exactspace & Planys provide unique, cutting edge IoT & AI driven solutions focused on surveying, inspection, & energy efficiency in industrial processes.

Spareit works towards bridging gaps between customers and workshops in the automotive aftermarket space, through SaaS based solutions enabling convenience for customers and productivity for service providers.

As a part of the Digital track the start-ups will have access to Shell’s IT infrastructure, resources, expertise, and an invaluable network of partners & investors. Through this, the start-ups will be incubated & nurtured at each of their levels of progress to enable them to further develop their smart and sustainable technologies and showcase them for utilization on a global scale.

Debasis Goswami, General Manager, Shell E4 Startup Innovation Hub added, “ I am excited to welcome the latest group of start-ups joining the Shell E4 program as we work with our partners to accelerate India’s energy transition journey and contribute to the growing clean energy ecosystem in the country.

The Shell E4 Digital track is a multi-partner program for digital start-ups intended to fast track industry solution maturation towards global market adoption, achieve enterprise readiness, potential industry deployments and access to international markets. The start-ups will benefit from a curated network of industry experts & advisors leveraging Shell and our Partners’ global reach.”

Shell E4 continues to bring corporate synergies into the start-up ecosystem to enable remarkable entrepreneurs take their solutions across the world. Collectively they pave the way towards a cleaner, safer and smarter energy future.