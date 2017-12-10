Shell Malaysia Scores a Hat-Trick of Awards in 2017

Kuala Lumpur: Shell Malaysia celebrated its third win at a prestigious brand and marketing award – this time a bronze at the Malaysia Effie Awards 2017 for its “Celebrating 125 Years of Shell with BoeyWater2go” initiative.

The win was the third accolade for the brand this year, which saw a collaboration with Malaysian artist Cheeming Boey who designed limited edition Select water2go mineral water bottles that depicted the company’s key milestones in a fun and relatable way.

In November 2017, Shell Malaysia was crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ at the Putra Brand Awards 2017 for representing continuous product innovation, with a commitment to brand-building and exhibiting corporate social responsibility. In addition, Shell also clinched the coveted ‘Campaign by the Company’ award at the Asia Pacific Communications Awards (APCA), which recognizes efforts in building and engaging audience groups through a thought leadership-based approach.

These three significant recognitions cut across a wide range of the company’s key focus areas including innovation, marketing excellence, products and services, and customer experience at and beyond Shell retail stations.

Sharing Shell’s aspirations to continue engaging its customers on a more personal level, Ben Mahmud, Head of Retail Marketing, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn. Bhd said, “Customers have always been at the heart of everything we do, and 2017 has been a year of firsts for Shell. We continue to push boundaries to develop innovative solutions that address the changing needs of consumers today and tomorrow. These awards assure us that we are on the right track in perfecting our three pillars: better products and services, a better retail experience, and better people and communities.”

Earlier this year, Shell launched its new fuels with DYNAFLEX Technology, announced its partnership with self-serve Costa Coffee, teamed up with Waze to launch Asia’s first accident-prone spots alerts to make roads safer for drivers, and launched its first online store on the leading e-commerce site Lazada. The company also launched an integrated loyalty programme for motor oil customers and trade partners called Shell Advantage and Rewards (SHARE), and continues to upgrade its Select stores to the Food Oasis format, in line with efforts to provide more comfort and convenience to motorists.

“These three accolades denote the trust and confidence Malaysian motorists have in Shell. We are humbled to receive these awards, and we are thankful to our customers, business partners, and our teams including over 10,000 Site Heroes who strive to deliver a five-star customer experience at our retail stations every day. The wins encourage us to continue innovating to serve our customers better, and we look forward to many more great journeys with Malaysians in the future,” added Ben Mahmud.