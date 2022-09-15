Shell plans to install over 10,000 charging points across India by 2030

Delhi, September 15, 2022: Shell launched its first electric vehicle (EV) chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru today. India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers. The company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030 and aims to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its customers through the Shell Recharge Stations. The power on the Shell Recharge chargers is 100% green energy[1]

In the first phase of its launch, Shell plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakpura. The company has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh. Shell will provide customized charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations. For on-the-go and standalone EV hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time.

Customers will be able to operate these chargers through the ‘Shell Recharge India app’, available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The app provides a hassle-free, reliable EV charging experience to customers, allowing them to locate the nearest available charger, pick a charging method – by unit, time or by percentage and then make quick payments.

Customers can also view their charging status on a real-time basis. Shell has a full product range of hardware solutions for different cases, such as providing capabilities around:

Simultaneous charging and cable connector configuration strategy – to increase the Electric Vehicle Supply

Equipment utilization and improve investment efficiency

Modular designs enabling capabilities around upgrades

Reliability and operation excellence ensuring higher uptime

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility, India, said, “Being a solution-driven and customer-centric organization, we have developed a world-class offering for the electric-mobility customers drawing upon our global expertise and capabilities. The Shell Recharge proposition is based on unique insights that we picked up in our research and global experience. This enables us to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to our customers. We are excited to contribute to the electrification of mobility in India by rolling out the Shell Recharge network and look forward to serve the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.”