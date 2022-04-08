Shemaroo expands Prasanna Patil’s role to Head of Global Telecom Business

New Delhi, 08 April 2022: Shemaroo Entertainment has a strong presence in the worldwide markets. It is entrenched with Telcos in India as well as international markets, with an established presence in countries in South-East Asia, the Middle East amongst others. Prasanna Patil’s role has been expanded from handling domestic telecom business to the Head of global telecom business. He has an experience of 20 years in the telecom industry in the content and revenue domain.

Through this elevation, Shemaroo is looking to expand its presence in international markets through strategic partnerships with leading global telecom operators, ISPs, and OEMs. Shemaroo will not only look for last-mile access through B2B2C partnerships but will also widen the reach and visibility in these territories. It will especially focus on ShemarooMe OTT to expand further with telco as well as non-telco partnerships in the international market.

The growing demand for Indian content has opened newer avenues for both the global international operators as well as Shemaroo. These partnerships will allow both to reach out to a wider audience by breaking into new markets and offer a bouquet of content to the consumers as a value add. Over the years the content served by Shemaroo has received a remarkable response in global markets.

Congratulating Prasanna on his new role, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “Partnerships with Global telecom businesses is an important pillar of growth for us. With Prasanna’s proven track record of devising effective strategies for augmenting business, identifying and penetrating newer regions with a keen focus on content, I am confident that we will be able to become an entrenched player on the global stage.” Prasanna Patil, Vice President, Head of Global Telecom Business, Shemaroo Entertainment, added, “I am excited to take up this new role and steer the company’s growth plans globally. Shemaroo has a strong brand lineage and a robust content repository that caters to the evolving taste of consumers. The last couple of years have shown the consumer’s insatiable appetite for Indian content and I am sure that through our content offering, we can tap into newer audiences who are looking for authentic Indian content globally.”

Currently, Shemaroo is present in 14 countries with more than 23 international telecom operators. With this move, the company will strengthen its presence in the existing territories and expand with newer partners globally taking its Value-Add-Service (VAS) business a notch higher. Some of these regions include South-East Asia, SAARC, and MENA, amongst others. Etisalat and Du in UAE, Celcom and Digi Telecommunications in Malaysia and Ooredoo in Qatar to name a few are some of the major existing telecom partners worldwide.