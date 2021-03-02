Shemaroo’s Ibaadat App adds 3 New Features

Shemaroo Entertainment revamped the Islamic offering app for all its users and introduced the new updated version that caters to the primary needs of consumers- “Being a guide and ensuring its users a continuous support towards the right path on their religious journey”. The entire app has been redesigned keeping in mind the day-to-day religious journey of an Islamic follower, ensuring easy access, and overall, 360-degree experience of relevant information and content. The three new additions to the already robust app have been strategically added to make the user come closer to Allah and be a true devotee. This comprehensive Ibaadat app ensures the users get a 360-degree experience of everything around the religion which is not only relevant but easily accessible at the touch of a button.

The first addition to the offering is the ‘Zakat’ Calculator. The word Zakat means ‘purification’ and ‘growth’ which comes when an Islamic follower donates a portion of his/her earnings as charity. The Zakat calculator is known to maintain a balance in the society and to never let a needy or poor person suffer or die.Therefore, the Zakat calculator helps the user calculate and donate their income/earnings to maintain the much-needed balance within the society.

The second addition to the apps offering is ’99 names of Allah’, it is said that Allah has 99 names and the one who understands, worships, and remembers all of them goes to heaven and resides in paradise. The holy Quran also mentions that Allah is the creator, the fashioner, and the inventor and to him belongs the best names. The app has a special section which lists all the 99 names of Allah for the users/Islamic followers to benefit from the offering and understand the importance of Allah and his 99 names.

The last but not the least addition is ‘Masnoon Duain’. Masnoon Duain is the most important part of the day for every Islamic follower. There is a dua for everything and there is no particular time for dua, everyone can recite a dua for everything and anything they do or want. The Holy Quran states that every follower who recites a prayer for all their actions will have a place in heaven and will gain peace and prosperity in life.

In addition to the new features the app also has the below offerings and has 35000 minutes of content- 750+ videos and 1100+ audio content available. It is a unique combination of utilities, content, e-commerce and information which makes this app a holistic app for the Islamic app that acts as a guide for users to take them through the various walks of life with ease.