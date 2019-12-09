SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools to Host a Workshop on ‘A-Z of Opening Successful a School’ in Delhi

SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools, one of South Asia’s fastest-growing school chains, is organizing a workshop titled ‘A-Z of Opening a Successful School’ at Hotel The Park, New Delhi on 8th December 2019. It’s a first-of-its-kind workshop aimed at empowering aspiring entrepreneurs with the know-how of opening and operating a successful school. The full-day workshop will be chaired by Mr. Amol Arora, Managing Director and Vice Chariman, SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools, who is also Asia’s No.1 Schooling Expert as well as Limca Book of Records Holder (2013) for opening maximum schools in the shortest time.

Aimed at arming the participants with useful tips and strategies to establish and operate Preschools, Primary Schools and Senior Schools, the workshop will cover a diversity of topics. Some of these include investment requirements for schools, the difference between independent and franchisee models, additional sources of revenue, land requirements and government approvals. In short, the workshop will address everything on why, when, where and how to launch a school. It will also be an opportunity for aspiring educational entrepreneurs to ask questions and clear any doubts that they might have in this regard. The overarching goal of the event is to help participants make informed decisions before setting out on their entrepreneurial journey.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Amol Arora said, “Having established a strong network of 650+ Preschools, Primary Schools and Senior Schools across India, Nepal and Bangladesh, we are now in a position to share the wealth of knowledge and insights that we have gained over the past 30 years. With more than 500 successful entrepreneurs under our mentorship, we are committed to fostering quality education in India by empowering the next generation of educational entrepreneurs, which is why this workshop is one of our key areas of focus at the moment. We are confident that the event will help many aspiring entrepreneurs build successful careers in a sector that is so crucial to the socio-economic growth of the country.”