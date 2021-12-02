Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel appoints Mr Sudip Panda as Housekeeping Manager…

Pune: Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel announces the appointment of Sudip Panda as Housekeeping Manager. Having successfully completed his under-graduation in Hospitality Management from Edinburg Napier University, Scotland and BSc in Hotel Management from International Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata, Sudip brings to the table 7 years of experience in property management, training & development, operations & processes.

With the vast experience in the industry, Sudip’s expertise and key strengths lies in people management, leadership, cost management, training & development and guest satisfaction.

Sudip began his career with Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences and since then, he has paved his path towards success through several leading positions in housekeeping. He has worked with various hotels such as Al Manar Grand Hotel Apartment Dubai, Novotel Imagica Khopoli and, Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre. Most recently he was associated with The Westin Mumbai Garden City as the Acting Deputy Housekeeper.

At Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Sudip will be responsible for the property upkeep, maintaining the hygiene standards, guest satisfaction and ensuring that guests have a comfortable experience.