Sheraton Grand Pune presents a Zesty Mexican food festival

Sheraton Grand Pune invites all the patrons and food connoisseurs to enjoy the truly authentic spread of Mexican cuisine at Feast, from 18 to 27 February 2022.

Mexican cuisine is known around the world for its intense and varied flavours, colourful presentation, variety of spices and, in particular, its corn and chilli peppers.

Our in-house culinary team will spice up the hotel’s buffet spread with popular Mexican favourites. The hotel is ready to dish out a wide range of famous Mexican dishes, such as Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup, Marisco Cilantro Verde, Chili Con Carne, Jalapeno Poppers, Live – Barito, Enchilada, Quesadilla, Nachos, Tacos, Tostadas and Mexican Grills.

While enjoying the Mexican delicacies one can also indulge in a variety of lip-smacking Margaritas like classic Margarita, Spicy Jalapeno Margarita, Chili infused Margarita and much more.

So, join us in exploring the true flavours of Mexican cuisine right here in Pune.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

When: 18th to 27th February 2022, 7pm – 11pm

Price: INR 1650 +taxes per person, buffet dinner with food

Contact: +91 7720004877/ 020 6641 1111