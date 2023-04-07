Sheraton Grand Pune presents an indulgent Easter Brunch at Feast

The multi-cuisine restaurant is all set to make your weekend delightful. This Sunday, patrons can feast on an extravagant spread of delectable delicacies at the Easter Brunch.

Starting off with the refreshing Chicken & Banana flower Salad and the flavorful Crab meat Sweetcorn soup with chili oil, guests can savor their favorites from the extensive live eggs station curated just for the Easter brunch.

And that’s not all! The continental and grills section is sure to excite your taste buds with dishes such as Roast Chicken Breast with Fondant Potato, Green beans and Chicken Jus, Ravioli Primavera with Four Cheese Sauce, and Truffle Flavored Wild Mushroom Lasagne. The live grills section will have an assortment of fresh seafood with several accompaniments.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Red Velvet & Mascarpone Eclairs, Cheesecake Bar, Hazelnut Mousse with Serra-dura cream cheese and Easter eggs with white chocolate mousse & mango yolk are sure to give you that much-desired sugar rush!

With so much to choose from, the Easter Brunch at Feast is the perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon. So, gather your loved ones and head to Sheraton Grand Pune for an unforgettable dining experience.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

When: Sunday, 09th April 2023, 01:00 pm onwards