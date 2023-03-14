Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite by Four Seasons Bengaluru

In this month of celebrating women achievers, Four Seasons Bengaluru celebrates “Sheroes”, a term dating back to the 1800s that described women admired for their outstanding achievements, courage, and noble qualities. Four Seasons Bengaluru doffs its hat to the exceptionally talented chefs who have created a legacy in culinary entrepreneurship, against all odds. Sheroes, breaking boundaries with every bite is a delectable gourmet showcase from the 3rd to 19th March at CUR8 the hotel’s all-day modern kitchen-style dining room and outdoor terrace helmed by Sherry Mehta, Priya Bala, Rhea Aaron, Yogita Yaji, and Lim Valerie presenting signature cuisines and dishes through the lens of their singular achievements with a toast to women following their heart’s calling.

The celebration begins on the 3rd of March with Sherry Mehta, a veteran in regional cuisines, presenting an exciting menu of her favourite dishes from the northern regions of Himachal until the 5th of March 2023. A full-fledged entrepreneur, her ventures – Kanak by Sherry and Chaat Chowk by Sherry operated from her kitchen in Mumbai have established her as an immensely popular caterer of repute.

From the 6-12th of March, Chef Valerie from Four Seasons Singapore, will host a high-tea experience in The Lobby Lounge showcasing the most scrumptious desserts. Valerie discovered her love of the culinary arts at age of sixteen and joined Four Seasons in 2019 soon advancing to the positions of Chef de Partie and Junior-Sous-chef. Born and raised in Malaysia, Valarie is a talented trendsetter who adds a sweet touch to this delightful promotion.

For Women’s Day weekend from the 8th-10th of March. CUR8 brings the flavours of Sri Lanka to Bengaluru with Priya Bala. Priya’s childhood love for Sri Lankan cuisine has rich and diverse flavours blended with her passion that finds its genesis in her mother’s cooking. From carefully selected spices to fresh, locally sourced produce using traditional ingredients and techniques, her presentation is an ode to the island nation’s vibrant culture and to the depth and complexity of its cuisine.

Celebrations continue through the 11th and 12th of March with Rhea Aaron, Owner and Chef at Klaa kitchen Banga bringing alive the rich culinary heritage of Goa, by imbuing traditional dishes of Portuguese, Indian, African, and European influence with a contemporary twist. Rhea’s attention to detail and her commitment to sustainability and a healthy lifestyle is evidenced in her use of the freshest local ingredients in the masterpieces she creates and are a testament to her success in this industry.

The finale of Four Seasons Bengaluru’s Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite has Yogita Yaji gracing the award-winning restaurant with her unique brand of culinary magic from the 17th -19th of March. Known for her modern interpretation of traditional dishes from Saraswat-inspired cuisine, Yogita infuses them with memorable flavours and unique spices.

The menus of Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite is provided along with the buffet spread during lunch and dinner at CUR8.

Date: 3-19 March

Venue: CUR8, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Reserve: 080 4522 2269