Sheru CEO Ankit Mittal joins CPOs India Board as Member Secretary

New Delhi, 12th June 2022: Ankit Mittal, CEO and co-founder of leading storage tech start-up, Sheru, has been elected as Member Secretary on the board of Charging Point Operations of India (CPOS India). He is also a member of the Working Group of National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), an e-mobility Ease of Doing Business pilot, focused on transforming regular highways into e-highways.

Mr Mittal is a subject matter expert on electric mobility, energy storage and industrial systems. An engineering graduate from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, he led product development for India’s first deep tech unicorn, Grey Orange Robotics. He is currently leading Sheru in creating a virtual energy storage platform for renewable and EV sectors, helping drive the country in meeting its net-zero targets.

Sheru is building an energy storage cloud for renewable developers and utilities to store excess energy virtually. It is the brainchild of Ankit Mittal and BITS Pilani graduates, Shikhar Sharma and Nakul Mehan.

“I am delighted to join CPOs India and will leverage the opportunity to revamp the charging infrastructure of India’s electric vehicles. I am optimistic that the platform will enable faster adoption of EVs in the country, thereby ensuring a sustainable and affordable EV ecosystem,” Noted Mr Mittal.

“CPOs India aims to derive the value that software provides to speed up the rollout of the charging ecosystem. Through the initiative, the benefits of the EV revolution would reach every Indian and boost the country’s economy as well. We are happy to have Mr Ankit Mittal join us as Member Secretary on this journey” said Mr Abhijeet Sinha, President – CPOs India.