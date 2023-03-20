SheWings celebrates International Women’s Month in association with Radico Khaitan and Rampur Police

An interactive session was hosted by the Foundation focussing on women’s health and hygiene, on March 15, 2023, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

Every year, March marks Women’s History Month – an annual month-long celebration – highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. On this occasion, SheWings in association with Radico Khitan and Rampur Police started a drive on Women’s Health and Hygiene. The entire initiative was supported by Radico Khaitan – a leading IMFL Company – and Clovia – a full-stack lingerie brand.

The event hosted on March 15 in Rampur began with a welcome speech by DSP Shri Sangam Kumar who extended a warm welcome to the police family representatives present at the event and the health experts from Delhi who had also come to attend the event.

After the welcome speech, SheWings hosted an interactive session with the females at the police line. Ms. Gurvani, Chief Communication Head, SheWings, discussed PCOS, PCODs, Ovarian Cysts, prevention from UTI infections, and lifestyle changes to keep issues like PCOS at bay. Many other health issues were discussed by Ms Gurvani along with the demonstration of self-tests for breast health.

The idea was to enlighten the women in Rampur police about health issues in the female body and how to prevent them.

Mr. Vikas Saxena, Mr. Indrapal Singh and Ms. Megha Chhabra from Radico Khaitan also marked their presence as a support to the initiative. They interacted with the audience and told them about their future plans on improving women’s health quality.

Shubhendra Singh, CPO, SheWings also thanked team Radico and Clovia for their contribution to women’s health and their support in this event.

DSP Kumar shared his happiness and appreciated the organisers for their efforts, followed by one-to-one consultation session among women with the health experts from the SheWings Foundation.

Speaking about the success of the event, Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan, said, “We are happy that the first event of the Women’s Health And Hygiene campaign initiated by Radico Khaitan in association with SheWings organised during International Women’s Month was a success in Rampur. After getting a positive response here, we are sure that this is the right time for us to further promote women’s health and create more awareness about personal health and hygiene among Indian women at large. We will be working with SheWings to spread the word in the coming times as well.”

Concluding the event, all the women took a pledge “Swasth Mahila, Swasth Parivar”. While the police take care of the entire district and society, it becomes important that they take care of their own health too. SheWings distributed Sanitary pads to all the attendees at the event. Also, the Foundation donated PPE kits to the department for the safety of the police individuals.