Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Ishant Sharma, and Rishabh Pant in APL Apollo TVC

APL Apollo Tubes Limited, one of the largest steel tube companies in India, has released a television commercial, featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Ishant Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. The company is one of the principal sponsors for team Delhi Capitals (DC) this IPL season.

Speaking about the TVC, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo, said, “The TVC carries the theme – ‘Inner strength’, which resonates rightly with the brand’s core values of providing robust infrastructure to modern India and fighting spirit of a sportsman.”

He added, “The idea of behind the TVC is to create a conversation around the brand. The IPL is the heartbeat of the nation, and thus, we thought of timing our TVC with it for a strong mass connect and outreach.”

“We have pumped in a substantial amount of our marketing budget for brand building, this year, including the TVC”, he added.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “APL Apollo has been one of our biggest partners and the brand’s philosophy connects with our team’s moto of being durable and resistant under pressure situations. I am looking forward to the TVC and I am sure it will connect with our fans across the globe during this mega cricket season.”