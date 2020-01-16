Shinysleep launches its superior latex mattress product

Shinysleep is one of the pioneer mattress brands in India, has launched its neweco-friendly and anti-microbial latex mattress product.

These Latex mattress are 100 per cent natural and are proven to be extremely durable in comparison to other mattressesin the market. Natural latex foam is constructed in such a way that it conforms with several aesthetic quality standards. Latex mattressesare authenticated by the OEKO-TEX certification which is a worldwide consistent, independent testing and certification system for raw, semi-finished, and finished textile products at all processing levels, as well as for accessories.

“Latex mattress products are elegant, comfortable and nature-friendly with natural latex foam which is much more preferable over the synthetic mattresses. It is also much milder and less abrasive odour and latex is the magic fluid used up in the mattresses which provides you the comfort of your life” said Tarun Chugh,Founder of Shinysleep.

Latex mattresses products are available in two types, pure latex mattress and synthetic latex mattress.Pure latex mattress is a green alternative, which incorporates natural latex being devoid of any chemical substances. Synthetic latex contains the same molecular compound as natural latex but the only difference is that it is constructed up of man-made ingredients.